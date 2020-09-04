Study Reveals Black Buyers Are Paying Higher Mortgage Rates

Mortgage rates have hovered around record lows recently, a condition that usually results in smaller monthly payments and greater savings. However, not all consumers can take advantage of low rates.

Depending on factors including income, employment history and credit score, the rates that some borrowers receive may be significantly higher than the record lows that continuously are reported.

Black homebuyers, for example, are more likely to be saddled with higher rates than other homebuyers, a new report revealed.

To demonstrate how the rates offered to Black homebuyers are often higher than rates offered to homebuyers of other races and ethnicities, LendingTree used data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) to look at the share of Black homebuyers and owners who received “high-cost” mortgage purchase and refinance loans in 2019.

A “high-cost mortgage” refers to home loans with an APR higher than the benchmark Average Prime Offer Rate (APOR), as defined by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC).

“In analyzing these high-cost loans,” LendingTree reports, “we found that Black borrowers are much more likely to receive high-cost loans than the overall population in many of the nation’s largest metros.”

LendingTree charted the findings, which include information by city (see that in detail here) and highlighted the following survey revelations: