Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Will Mortgage Rates Remain This Low?
Print This Post Print This Post

The Week Ahead: Will Mortgage Rates Remain This Low?

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 2 hours ago 23 Views

Freddie Mac on Thursday will release its weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey. 

The PMMS is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit.  

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey. 

Last week, the GSE reported that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.93 percent, remaining relatively flat compared with previous weeks. 

“Mortgage rates have remained effectively flat or at near record lows for the last month,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “However, there are some interesting compositional shifts as the 10-year Treasury rate has increased modestly over the past month while mortgage spreads have declined. Spreads may decline even further but the rise in Treasury rates will make it difficult for mortgage rates to fall much more over the next few weeks.” 

It also reported the following highlights: 

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.93 percent with an average 0.8 point for the week ending September 3, 2020, up from last week when it averaged 2.91 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.49 percent.   
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.42 percent with an average 0.8 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.46 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.00 percent.   
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 2.93 percent with an average 0.2 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.91 percent.  A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.30 percent. 

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:  

  • U.S. House Committee on Financial Services Hearing, "The Need for Financial Aid to America’s States and Territories During the Pandemic” (Tuesday at noon) 
  •  Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Consumer Credit Report (Tuesday at 2 p.m.)  

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Housing Shortage Reaches More Affordable Cities

Forty of the nation’s top 50 metro areas have reported a decline in housing supply ...

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.