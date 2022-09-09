Women in Housing: Role Models Set the Example

This piece originally appeared in the September 2022 edition of MReport magazine, online now.

During the annual Five Star Conference and Expo in Dallas, the Five Star Institute will recognize and honor the accomplishments of our industry's women executives on Tuesday, September 20 at Noon Central at the Five Star Conference and Expo’s Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon.

Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further to a final list of finalists. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members on a daily basis, both within the workplace and beyond.

Today, we focus on the finalists for the Authentic Leader Award, a distinction bestowed upon an individual who demonstrates exemplary leadership, serving as both a business leader and role model for their colleagues, while earning the admiration and respect of their peers in the process.

Congratulations to the final five nominees for the 2022 Authentic Leader Award:

Shayna Arrington

Chief Compliance Officer, The Money Source

What Others Are Saying

“Shayna exemplifies leadership in all aspects. She embodies a culture of compliance, successfully exhibiting a culture of care where ‘doing what is right’ is paramount. Her leadership is one of partnership—blending the needs of the business, not only meeting but exceeding all regulatory requirements. Notably, Shayna is a champion for Diversity and Inclusion. Being the founder of the TMS Women’s Leadership Forum, her influence here allows all women within the organization to have a voice and to have that voice heard. Her ability to direct and shape paths fuses effortlessly with her steadfast ability to guide and mentor others.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“I entered the C-suite at age 31. Given my age at the time, I tended to wear my professionalism like a shield. Over the years, I’ve been able to shed that shield as I’ve challenged myself to let who I am shine through and lead in a way that is unapologetically me. At 37, I’ve found that magic balance of being the same person at home that I am work, and I’ve found that it’s been a welcome shift in the paradigm. Working through the pandemic with young children at home forced me to be vulnerable in my role as a team member, a leader, and an executive, but to still let my values of honesty, integrity, and positivity shine through. This nomination by my team and the team at the Five Star is a celebration of how far I’ve come in my role over the past six years and a testament to the value of being true to yourself.”

Jennifer Corcoran

SVP of National Operations, Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

What Others Are Saying

“Jennifer serves as a mentor within Caliber Home Loans’ DREAM Alliance employee resource group, which stands for Developing, Recruiting, Empowering, Advocating for, and Mentoring women. Through this initiative, she has been able to participate in and speak at events that allow employees to ask questions of leadership regarding things such as career advancement. Jennifer is also currently serving as a mentor for company leaders where she can provide guidance on navigating the industry and career steps with one-on-one monthly engagement. She is advocating for more women in leadership positions within her company and the mortgage industry.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“This nomination—to me—is concrete evidence of the respect I strive for daily from my co-workers. That my peers and company would nominate me for being my authentic self is truly humbling. As a leader, I look to hold myself to the same standards as my team—I always ensure I have knowledge of the tasks each role I manage must complete. It takes a village to be successful, so this nomination is not just for me but for all those that have mentored me, work with me today, and will carry the mantle of success forward.”

Mieke de Boer

SVP, Mortgage Default Fulfillment, Truist

What Others Are Saying

“Mieke de Boer is an SVP of Mortgage Default Fulfillment at Truist Bank, the sixth largest bank. She has a long history in mortgage servicing, formerly at BB&T before the combination with SunTrust to form Truist. As a female professional, Mieke sets the highest standards and brings her own philosophy to her team. Her incredible dedication and hard work are evident in all she does, setting an example to her team of mortgage professionals. As a business leader, she is a role model for all on her team. Their respect is evident in what they say about Mieke and the work product that is produced. Mieke is forthright in her comments, giving clarity to what is wanted and needed from her team. Mieke is a true example of an Authentic Leader and very deserving of this award.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“I am honored to be nominated as an Authentic Leader. My personal purpose is to guide myself and others to work as a team that focuses on integrity first, while pursuing continuous improvement. Staying grounded in this, I strive to remain transparent and hold myself accountable to creating an environment that helps others succeed both individually and as a team. This recognition reinforces that my efforts are resonating with my team, and I remain committed to holding myself accountable to leading with authenticity.”

Tess Siwa

SVP Operations, Constructive Capital

What Others Are Saying

“Tess has a tremendous breadth of responsibilities as leader of originations operations and investor portfolio management, directing Operations for our rapidly growing lending organization of 100+ geographically disbursed employees. Throughout 30 years of residential mortgage/business purpose lending, Tess has held leadership roles in sales, processing, underwriting, closing, vendor management, and asset management. She’s respected as an innovator and leader who continuously streamlines processes to serve clients more effectively, efficiently. Prior to Constructive Capital, Tess was VP Operations at Morgan Stanley, directing their mortgage banking for ultra-high net worth clients—with 90 employees that grew and exceeded FNMA and investor requirements.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“I am honored to be a finalist for the 2022 Authentic Leader Award. ‘You manage things; you lead people' has always been how I approached the different leadership roles I have had. The most valuable element in business is the people, and I work with my teams every day to eliminate obstacles and help them succeed. I aspire to be not only a leader but a role model, focusing not only on how I interact as an example but also on what I do. Being a finalist for this award aligns with what is central to my approach as a leader.”

Judith Tribble

SVP, Chief Compliance Officer, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

What Others Are Saying

“Judith Tribble is a well-respected senior business leader at Lakeview since 2013. Her leadership skills, industry knowledge, and ability to get the willing cooperation of others to achieve desired results has greatly contributed to Lakeview’s success since its inception. She takes pride in the quality of her work and is recognized, admired, and respected not only by her peers but also by all stakeholders, both internally and externally. She is an excellent role model for young women entering the housing industry. It is an honor and privilege to work with her.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“This nomination is much appreciated and a humbled recognition, from my peers and colleagues, of my dedication, hard work, and contributions to being a leader in the industry. In an industry that is demanding, fast-paced, and extremely dynamic, this recognition is a great compliment. Authenticity comes naturally when we follow good company tenants like humility, responsibility, accountability, creativity, awareness, suitability, reliability, diversity, integrity, fun, balance, and communication. My hope is that I will continue to have opportunities to mentor others in the industry. Mentorship provides a benefit to both the mentor and mentee, but through different paths. Often, the mentor gains more insight and benefits than expected.”

Click here for more information or to register for the 2022 Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon, Tuesday, September 20 at Noon Central.