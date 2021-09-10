Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Examining the State of the Housing Market
On Friday, September 17, the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies will present a webinar titled “The State of the Nation’s Housing” from 11:15-12:15 p.m. CDT.

In this presentation, Daniel McCue, a Senior Research Associate at the Center, will discuss “The State of the Nation’s Housing 2021,” a report authored by the Center analyzing trends in the market over the past year.

Even as the U.S. economy continues to recover, the inequalities amplified by the pandemic remain front and center. Households that weathered the crisis without financial distress are snapping up the limited supply of homes for sale, pushing up prices and further excluding less affluent buyers from homeownership. At the same time, millions of households that lost income are behind on their housing payments and on the brink of eviction or foreclosure.

In his presentation, McCue will discuss findings showing that a disproportionately large share of at-risk households are those with low incomes and people of color. And while policymakers have taken steps to prevent millions of evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic, The State of the Nation’s Housing 2021 notes that additional government support will be necessary to ensure all households are securely, adequately, and affordably housed.

As Senior Research Associate at the Center, McCue is involved in much of the research and major reports produced by the Center, most notably, the signature annual “State of the Nation’s Housing” reports, for which he serves as project manager and lead author. His research has covered a wide range of housing-related issues related to demographics, homeownership and rental market trends, affordable housing policies and programs, mortgage markets, and other topics. Prior to joining the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies in 2005, McCue was an Associate Planner at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Click here for more information or to register for this event.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

