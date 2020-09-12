Five Star Virtual Conference to Present Lifetime Achievement Award

The first ever Five Star Virtual Conference kicks off Monday morning, featuring a packed online lineup of panels, networking, and education. For more on the panel lineups, see our previous coverage or check out the full online agenda. Beyond the core programming, however, Five Star Conference has several other noteworthy attractions that attendees should add to their calendar.

Monday morning will include a presentation entitled "Operation Homefront: Serving America's Military Families." Continuing an annual tradition carried over from the live version of the Five Star Conference, the Operation Homefront segment is a celebration of our nation's military servicemembers. During the ceremony, Operation Homefront's Brigadier Gen. John I. Pray III will be joined by representatives from Auction.com and the Veterans Financial Services Advisory Council in a virtual presentation honoring our nation’s heroes.

Monday will also showcase the awarding of Five Star's annual Lifetime Achievement Award. Five Star will honor an experienced mortgage industry professional who has made a positive impact over the course of their career and remains committed to helping build and strengthen the American system of homeownership. Last year's recipient was Tony Ebers, COO of Mr. Cooper. Who will receive the honor this year? Five Star attendees will find out Monday afternoon, and the recipient will also be honored in the October edition of DS News.

The Fifth Annual Dakota Asset Services (DAS) Network Summit will also unfold across both Monday and Tuesday's virtual conference programming. The DAS Network Summit brings together invited members of the DAS network to gain knowledge and critical business insights from industry leaders. DAS executives will lead discussions on topics such as the state of the industry, best practices for residential agents and brokers, and network responsibilities.

Stay tuned to DS News Monday and Tuesday for our full coverage of the Five Star Virtual Conference, as well as the latest industry news you've come to expect.