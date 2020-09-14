Home >> Daily Dose >> 2020 Lifetime Achievement Recipient Announced
2020 Lifetime Achievement Recipient Announced

During the first day of the Five Star Virtual Conference, Ann Thorn, EVP and Chief of Operations & Servicing for Caliber Home Loans, Inc. was announced as the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient.

At Caliber, Thorn is responsible for the end-to-end customer experience and is an executive stakeholder for the company’s Transformation strategy, enhancing Operations processes for the evolving digital landscape.

Thorn’s colleagues described her as “direct,” “passionate,” a “performer,” and filled with “integrity.”

 “I’ve always admired her ability to communicate directly with her audience while still conveying a genuine interest in their well-being,” John Berens, SVP of Bank of America, shared.

Tony Meola, Principal of West Coast Advisory, LLC echoed Berens in his assessment, adding “Ann brings an unmatched intensity to the workplace that is fueled by passion.”

“Ann is a performer who takes on the greatest challenges and creates a vision for success,” said David Schneider, CEO of Stearns Lending, LLC.

Thorn began her career at Fleet Mortgage Corporation (later acquired by Washington Mutual and eventually JPMorgan Chase), where during her 21-year tenure she served in a variety of leadership roles in the default mortgage servicing division, with responsibilities including foreclosure, bankruptcy, loss mitigation, claims, and other supplemental areas for prime, subprime, and home equity portfolios.

Thorn joined Caliber in 2019 working under CEO Sanjiv Das. “I commend her for being such a leading light who truly inspires people across the company to do the right thing,” Das said of his time working with Thorn.

“I am grateful to be accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award today. … To my mentors and colleagues and my friend and my family thank you for all of your support. Obviously, this would not happen without all of you each and every day,” Thorn said in her acceptance speech.

 

