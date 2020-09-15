Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5’s Inside the Industry: Critical Insights
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5’s Inside the Industry: Critical Insights

in Daily Dose, Media, News, Webcasts 5 hours ago 25 Views

It's been six months since we first launched our news webcast, DS5: Inside the Industry. Over the course of those months, we've brought you short, insightful conversations with subject-matter experts representing banks, mortgage servicers, government agencies, service providers, and financial services firms. In a year filled with challenges, we've striven to bring you a diversity of viewpoints and best practices, so you can apply those lessons to your own business.

With our first ever Five Star Virtual Conference this week bringing together many of those same experts for two days of education and networking, we decided now was the perfect time to look back at some of our most memorable episodes of DS5 thus far.

 

The Hon. Brian Montgomery,  Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

 

Dr. Mark Calabria, Director, Federal Housing Finance Agency

 

Seth Appleton, the Principal EVP of Ginnie Mae

 

Laura Escobar, President of Eagle Home Mortgage

 

Stanley Middleman, the CEO for Freedom Mortgage Corporation

 

Austin Niemiec, EVP, Quicken Loans Mortgage Services

 

Courtney Thompson, SVP Default Mortgage, Flagstar Bank

 

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 15 years of experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Women Making a Difference—Cultural Leader Finalists

This award honors industry leaders who have successfully fostered forward-thinking company cultures and workplaces through corporate strategies and initiatives that have led to tangible, positive outcomes for colleagues companywide and beyond.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.