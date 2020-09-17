Home >> Daily Dose >> Oregon Wildfire Victims Receive HUD Assistance
Oregon Wildfire Victims Receive HUD Assistance

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced federal disaster assistance for the State of Oregon to provide support to homeowners and low-income renters displaced from their homes in areas affected by wildfires and straight-line winds.

President Donald Trump on September 15 issued a major disaster declaration for the following counties in Oregon: Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion.

Said declaration allows HUD to offer foreclosure relief and other assistance to impacted families living in these counties. HUD said the department is offering the following:

  • Providing immediate foreclosure relief–HUD’s automatic 90-day moratorium on foreclosures of Federal Housing Administration (FHA)-insured home mortgages commenced for the Oregon counties covered under the Presidential declaration on the date of the declaration. For assistance, call your loan servicer or FHA’s Resource Center at 1.800.CALL FHA (1.800.225.5342);
  • Making mortgage insurance available–HUD's Section 203(h) program provides FHA insurance to disaster victims whose homes were destroyed or damaged to such an extent that reconstruction or replacement is necessary and are facing the daunting task of rebuilding or buying another home. Section 203(h) borrowers are eligible for 100 percent financing, including closing costs;
  • Making insurance available for both mortgages and home rehabilitation–HUD's Section 203(k) loan program enables those who have lost their homes to finance the purchase or refinance of a house along with its repair through a single mortgage. It also allows homeowners who have damaged houses to finance the rehabilitation of their existing single-family home. For a list of lenders in your area, call FHA’s Resource Center at 1-800-CALL FHA (1.800.225.5342); and
  • Making information on housing providers and HUD programs available–The Department will share information with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the State on housing providers that may have available units in the impacted counties. This includes Public Housing Agencies and Multi-Family owners. The Department will also connect FEMA and the State to subject matter experts to provide information on HUD programs and providers.

