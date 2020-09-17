Oregon Wildfire Victims Receive HUD Assistance

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced federal disaster assistance for the State of Oregon to provide support to homeowners and low-income renters displaced from their homes in areas affected by wildfires and straight-line winds.

President Donald Trump on September 15 issued a major disaster declaration for the following counties in Oregon: Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion.

Said declaration allows HUD to offer foreclosure relief and other assistance to impacted families living in these counties. HUD said the department is offering the following: