loanDepot Names Gregory Smallwood Chief Legal Officer

loanDepot, Inc., a consumer lending and real estate services provider, has announced that Gregory Smallwood has joined the Company as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. He will report directly to loanDepot CEO Frank Martell.

Smallwood brings more than two decades of experience representing major financial services institutions in all aspects of compliance with state and federal law, corporate transactions, regulatory enforcement, and class action litigation. As Chief Legal Officer, Smallwood will oversee all aspects of the company's legal strategy, supporting loanDepot's focus on providing exceptional service to its customers, employees, and investors. Combined with the recently announced addition of Joseph Grassi as Chief Risk Officer, Smallwood's appointment further enhances the company's robust legal, compliance, and risk infrastructure.

"Our Vision 2025 strategic plan was developed with a clear emphasis on best-in-class quality, client service, and compliance, all of which are principles we consider essential for long-term growth and success," said loanDepot CEO Frank Martell. "loanDepot operates in a complex and rapidly evolving legal and regulatory environment. The addition of a world-class legal talent like Gregg, who brings important skills and perspective to our already outstanding legal team, will help ensure we successfully execute on our plan and deliver best-in-class experiences for our customers."

Smallwood has extensive legal experience in the financial services and mortgage industries, including helping companies develop and implement legal initiatives, manage and reduce risk, execute strategic plans, and achieve revenue performance targets. Prior to loanDepot, Smallwood served as General Counsel and EVP of Caliber Home Loans. Before that, Smallwood held senior roles at Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Saxon Mortgage, GMAC ResCap, and Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation. He started his career as an attorney at L'Oréal Cosmetics Corporation. He holds a Juris Doctorate from Seton Hall University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland.

"It's an exciting opportunity to join loanDepot as the company advances the work of its Vision 2025 plan and navigates such a significant period of change in the mortgage finance industry," said Smallwood. "I look forward to supporting Frank and working with the legal and broader loanDepot teams to make homeownership affordable, inclusive, and sustainable for more American families."