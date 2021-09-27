Candor Names Tom Booker Chief Strategy Officer

Candor Technology has announced that E. Thomas Booker III has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer, bringing 30 years of experience in securities, technology, product development, solution delivery to his new role.

“We are excited to have Tom join our team,” said Thomas Showalter, Candor’s CEO. “He has a keen sense for where the markets, lenders, investors, analytics and technology meet to address the business realities and evolving demands of the real estate finance industry.”

Booker most recently served as a Managing Director at The Collingwood Group, where he provided business strategy consulting and strategic transaction support to capital markets participants and technology/service providers. Prior to joining Collingwood, Booker oversaw the marketing, development, policy, and solution delivery functions associated with the government-sponsored entities (GSEs) for CoreLogic. Under Booker’s leadership, the company developed and delivered outsourced applications, tailored analytics, and valuation solutions in addition to rules-based claims management applications. Booker also served as an executive at Fannie Mae, and a General Manager at the IBM Company during his career.

“Candor’s Underwriting Decision Science is the most significant application of information science to a high-value business problem the mortgage markets have seen in decades,” said Booker. “Candor has developed a compelling response to address the cost, quality and throughput challenges at the heart of mortgage lender profitability.”