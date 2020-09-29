Home >> Daily Dose >> Areas Where Home Prices Are on the Rise
Print This Post Print This Post

Areas Where Home Prices Are on the Rise

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 4 hours ago 37 Views

HousingA just released report by S&P Dow Jones Indices revealed the findings from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. According to the findings for the month of July, home prices are showing to be steady on the rise, increasing at a modest rate nationwide.  

Specifically, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Indexwhich covers the entirety of the nine U.S. census divisions, revealed an annual gain of 4.8% (year-over-year) during the month of July. This percentage was up from the 4.3% seen just one month prior in June. Regarding the 10-City Composite, that saw an annual spike as well, bringing it up to 3.3% from Junes 2.8%. For the 20-City Composite, it saw a 3.9% gain from Junes 3.5%. 

Among these 20 cities (minus Detroit, as data for that locale is currently unavailable), the three metros of Phoenix,Seattle,andCharlottesaw the highest year-over-year gains during the month of July.Leading the pack of this trio was Phoenix, which saw a 9.2% year-over-year price increase. Following closely on Phoenixs heels wasSeattle, which saw a 7.0% increase. Charlotte rounded out the top three with a 6.0% increase. Among the 20 cities (minus Detroit), an overwhelming majority (16 of them) experienced higher price increases in the year endingJuly 2020versus the year ending June 2020. 

As for the month-over-month increase, the National Index reported an uptick of 0.8%. As for the 10-City and 20-City Composites, each of those reported increases of 0.6% during July (before seasonal adjustment)When seasonally adjusted, the National Index saw a month-over-month rise of 0.4%, while the 10-City saw an increase of 0.5%, and 20-City Composites saw an of 0.6%.  

Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, commented on the recent findings: Housing prices rose in JulyThe National Composite Index gained 4.8% relative to its level a year ago, slightly ahead of June's 4.3% increase. The 10- and 20-City Composites (up 3.3% and 3.9%, respectively) also rose at an accelerating pace in July compared to June. The strength of the housing market was consistent nationally – all 19 cities for which we have July data rose, with 16 of them outpacing their June gains. 

Lazzara added: In previous months, we've noted that a trend of accelerating increases in the National Composite Index began inAugust 2019. That trend was interrupted in May and June, as price gains decelerated modestly, but now may have resumed. Obviously more data will be required before we can say with confidence that any COVID-related deceleration is behind us. 

About Author: Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a well-established freelance editor and writer with almost 20 years’ experience working within the media industry, contributing to various publications such as Lonely Planet, Zicasso, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Midweek Magazine, Kauai Traveler Magazine, HILuxury, and many more. She also currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief of ProcuRising Magazine, which enables procurement professionals to increase their knowledge base within a creative and collaborative community.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Ginnie Mae Veteran lending policy

Online Auction Unites Mortgage Companies to Support Veterans

The Veterans Financial Services Advisory Council auction calling for mortgage industry professionals to support military veterans and their families. Click here for all the details.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.