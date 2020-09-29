Home >> Daily Dose >> Homeowners Who Haven’t Refinanced Stand to Lose Thousands
Print This Post Print This Post

Homeowners Who Haven’t Refinanced Stand to Lose Thousands

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 3 hours ago 35 Views

According to a recently published Zillow report, mortgage rates are still hovering at all-time lows. This means that those homeowners who have not yet taken the plunge and refinanced their mortgages are missing out on big savings. Zillow points to these potential savings as being in the thousands.

Specifically, Zillow reports that the average monthly mortgage payment for a typical American home (one that was worth $256, 663 during August) would be $951 (this before taxes or insurance) when paired with a 3.75% mortgage rate (which is what the going rate was about a year ago at this time). Fast forward to now, with the current mortgage rate hovering a 3.02%, and that estimated monthly payment drops significantly, down to $868.

When all is said and done, Zillow breaks this down to reveal nearly $1,000 in savings. Zillow further reveals that throughout the lifetime of a 30-year loan on this same hypothetical, average American home, the difference in costs accrued and paid between the (former) 3.75% rate and the current going rate of 3.02% end up at an impressive $29,880.

Much of why today’s mortgage rates have remained at historic lows for all this time is due to the direct effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on the U.S. economy. In response to the pandemic’s “pinch” on the nation’s residents, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to near 0% in March. And they are still showing no sign of raising them anytime soon. Hence, bottoming out mortgage rates.

Zillow economist Matthew Speakman offered his professional insight on the current market, specifically regarding what’s happening with a rise in refinancing: “Choosing whether to refinance your mortgage is ultimately a personal choice, but recent moves in mortgage rates have probably made that decision a whole lot easier for those who qualify. Mortgage rate declines have allowed many to lower their monthly mortgage payment or tap into the equity they've built in their home by refinancing their loan–offering some financial stability to many in a time of great economic uncertainty. With rates poised to stay relatively low for the immediate future, for many–including those paying mortgage insurance–a refi could remain a worthwhile endeavor."

Tagged with:

About Author: Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a well-established freelance editor and writer with almost 20 years’ experience working within the media industry, contributing to various publications such as Lonely Planet, Zicasso, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Midweek Magazine, Kauai Traveler Magazine, HILuxury, and many more. She also currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief of ProcuRising Magazine, which enables procurement professionals to increase their knowledge base within a creative and collaborative community.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Ginnie Mae Veteran lending policy

Online Auction Unites Mortgage Companies to Support Veterans

The Veterans Financial Services Advisory Council auction calling for mortgage industry professionals to support military veterans and their families. Click here for all the details.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.