The Week Ahead: Examining the Pandemic’s Impact on Elderly Homeowners

Set for Thursday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. Central, the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies presents the webinar, “Housing & Health Equity for Older Adults: Findings from the COVID-19 RECAPP Report.”

The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies advances understanding of housing issues and informs policy. Through its research, education, and public outreach programs, the Center helps leaders in government, business, and the civic sectors make decisions that effectively address the needs of cities and communities. Through graduate and executive courses, as well as fellowships and internship opportunities, the Center also trains and inspires the next generation of housing leaders.

In addition to its impact on health and mortality, the pandemic produced a complex and interconnected set of social challenges across the US. Older adults living in the community faced social isolation and disruptions in access to food, medical care, and other goods and services during stay-at-home orders. In response, organizations that support older people—housing and service providers, community organizations, government agencies, and others—improvised solutions to address these challenges.

During the “Housing & Health Equity for Older Adults: Findings from the COVID-19 RECAPP Report” webinar, a collaborative project between The Hastings Center and the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, a panel of experts will reflect on these responses, most of which were intended to be temporary, and shed light on how to improve housing and support for older adults, and address longstanding inequities in the process.

Dr. Nancy Berlinger, Research Scholar from The Hastings Center will serve as moderator of the event, and invited speakers will include:

Robin Lipson, Deputy Secretary, Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs

Jennifer Molinsky, Project Director, Housing an Aging Society Program

Tam Perry, Associate Professor, School of Social Work, Wayne State University

Lauren Taylor, Assistant Professor, Department of Population Health, NYU Grossman School of Medicine; Affiliated Faculty, NYU Wagner

Click here for more information or to register for the upcoming “Housing & Health Equity for Older Adults: Findings from the COVID-19 RECAPP Report” webinar.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: