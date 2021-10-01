The Week Ahead: Serving Today’s Millennial Homebuyer

On Wednesday, October 6 from Noon-1:00 p.m. CDT, the webinar “The Myths That Keep Millennials From Buying: Data-Driven Direction for Growing Your Share of America's Largest Homebuyer Market” will be hosted by LBA Ware.

Millennials have surpassed Baby Boomers as the nation's largest adult generation, yet they account for only a fraction of the average lender's pipeline. Lenders that are serious about pursuing America's single largest homeownership market won't want to miss this presentation by Lori Brewer, Founder & CEO of LBA Ware, and Kristin Messerli, VP of Financial Services for Experience.com.

Webinar participants will learn:

Key insights into the mind of the millennial borrower from the just published 2021 NextGen Homebuyers Report

Homeownership myths that LOs need to be trained on

How millennials shop for and choose a lender

What millennials want from their lenders

What the data tells us about the importance of customer experience

How to put this data into action by evaluating performance based on more than just units and volume

Answers to questions on serving the millennial demographic and making customer satisfaction part of performance management

Founder and CEO of LBA Ware, Brewer is an accomplished entrepreneur and technology leader who has manifested her forward-thinking visions into the development of numerous fintech enterprise applications, including the incentive compensation platform CompenSafe and mortgage business intelligence software, LimeGear. As an Officer in the U.S. Air Force, she designed an inaugural website for the C-130 Hercules, organizing and presenting crucial information for troops around the globe. As a civilian software developer, she was hired by a mortgage lender and found similar challenges: disorganized and disparate data, a clear need for improved processes and the opportunity to show high returns on technology investments.

As VP of Financial Services for Experience.com, Messerli is a leading strategist and keynote speaker on the NextGen homebuyer experience. In 2013, Kristin started a marketing consultant firm, Cultural Outreach, with the mission to help financial institutions bridge the gap in connecting with today's consumers. Prior to selling her company to National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) in 2020, Kristin consulted for more than 50 financial institutions, including retail and wholesale lending, banking, and servicing firms, and for companies such as Wells Fargo, QuickenLoans, and TD Bank. She has also consulted on numerous fintech startups, including product design and development for a digital mortgage software, Ardley.

Click here for more information or to register for this event.

