The Week Ahead: Digital Advancement in the Industry Conference

Software developer Hyland will host its virtual CommunityLIVE conference October 5-9, Monday-Friday, between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. EDT each day. Attendees may access the system outside of these hours, but may not receive immediate support for questions or possible issues outside scheduled hours.

The event, which will reveal digital solutions of all sorts to housing and mortgage professionals, features engaging speakers, expert-led sessions and opportunities to network and learn from peers.

Attendees will "gain insights from thought leaders and develop strategies for innovation to adapt to today’s challenges and be ready for what’s next," according to event organizers. Enrollees will be able to choose from various packages relevant to their respective niches in the industry. For example, Hyland offers tracks for System and IT administrators, business end users, or managers and executives. Registrants can build an agenda from over 160 breakout sessions; they can access self-paced labs, and take advantage of networking opportunities with peers and Hyland experts.

Say organizers, "CommunityLIVE brings together digital transformation enthusiasts from around the world to learn how every department can work better, smarter and faster. Hyland helps organizations meet today’s challenges through innovative technology, services and cloud-based solutions that support business agility into the future."

For prices and registration, see the CommunityLive website.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: