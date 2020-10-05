How COVID-19 Has Changed Homeowner Satisfaction Levels

Sears recently conducted a survey analyzing Americans’ home satisfaction levels since the pandemic first struck. The company did this by gathering home-improvement data from 1,023 residents nationwide. The data survey respondents reported on how their living spaces are affecting their overall satisfaction level, the various ways they achieve getting some time to themselves while at home, and the home spruce ups that are on their most wanted lists.

For its data to reflect how living space was being currently shared amid the pandemic, Sears was careful to only survey respondents who were cohabiting with at least one other individual. The first finding revealed was how satisfied survey respondents were now versus pre-pandemic with their current housing situation. Across the board, it was clear that the pandemic has seriously affected home satisfaction—which according to respondents—has not boded well.

Specifically, 44% of people reported feeling less satisfied in their homes today. Among the reasons cited for this lack of contentment was the sense of feeling cooped up or trapped amid the recent quarantine and stay at home restrictions related to COVID-19. And as more people are spending more time within the home, it naturally makes sense that they would begin to see areas in the house that they feel should be improved or upgraded. On the other hand, 33% of respondents reported actually being more satisfied now with their homes.

Further delving into the data reveals that those residents with smaller spaces for living and one or more kids within the home tended to be less satisfied and more frustrated with their homes. Also noteworthy was that these households’ satisfaction levels decreased as the number of bedrooms among the inhabitants did as well.

Also among the details shared by respondents was how much amount alone time at home they desired versus what they actually got. A large percentage (42%) revealed that they found finding alone time very difficult amid the pandemic, and that they never quite felt they had enough of it currently. This sentiment rose even further among women, who it is no coincidence often are the ones responsible for the lion’s share of childcare.

Sears’ survey revealed much more, all of which supported the trend that Americans are more than ever looking toward various home improvements to hopefully increase their home satisfaction moving forward.