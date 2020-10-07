These Suburbs Offer City Life at an Affordable Price

As more Americans are finding work-from-home opportunities, the demand for housing in large metro areas remains high. However, consumers are looking for more balance between affordability and city amenities.

According to Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis, the desire for finding a home in the city has increased.

“At Yelp, we're seeing consumer interest and requests for quotes in categories like movers, packing services and mortgage lenders increase in major metro areas, compared to the same time period last year," Lewis says. “For city dwellers who don't want to sacrifice great amenities like restaurants, art galleries and nightlife, but are dreaming of a little more space and a more affordable lifestyle, these suburbs offer a similar variety of great local businesses."

Yelp and Zillow have come together to publish a “Cityness Index” that lists some of the top suburban communities in the U.S. that are affordable while still providing access to the same perks one might find in large metropolitan areas.

Some of the key metrics used to compile the list are home values compared to the closest major cities as well as the country, housing availability, and the variety and diversity of businesses in the area. Scores were given based on each suburbs’ diverse array of restaurants, nightlife businesses, arts, other city-like amenities, and consumer activity.

Waterbury, Connecticut

This suburb between New Haven and Hartford has a typical home value of $139,304 and received a Cityness Index Score of 67.6. A typical home in Waterbury is 29% less pricey than the typical New Haven home and 46% less expensive a typical American home.

Lowell, Massachusetts

This Boston suburb has a typical home value of $323,576 and was given a Cityness Index Score of 64.7. Yelp data indicates a growing interest in moving among Boston residents, as consumer interest in movers has increased by 21% in the Boston metropolitan area. Lowell’s home values are roughly half the price of the typical Boston home.

Joliet, Illinois

Joliet is a suburb of Chicago with a typical home valuing $155,018 and a Cityness Index Score of 63.8. A typical home in Joliet is about 40% less expensive than what one might find in Chicago.

Sunrise, Florida

This Miami suburb has a typical home value of $243,078 and Yelp and Zillow give it a Cityness Index Score of 60.7. Yelp data indicates that the Miami area has a growing consumer interest in movers, which recently increased by 11%. The typical home in Sunrise is 36% less expensive than Miami homes.

Pasadena, Texas

The typical home value of this Houston suburb is $168,080 with a Cityness Index Score of 60.5. It has the perk of being in close proximity to downtown Houston—just 15 miles—at a fraction of the cost. Pasadena’s typical home value is 14% lower than in Houston.

Lancaster, California

This suburb located near the northern edge of Los Angeles has a typical home value of $320,494 and a 59.3 Cityness Index Score. Yelp data shows that residents from the Los Angeles area have a consumer interest in local real estate agents that has gone up by 156%. It’s no surprise that big city dwellers are interested in suburban life—the typical Lancaster home is less than half the price of a typical Los Angeles home.

Hampton, Virginia

Hampton is located not far from the Chesapeake Bay and has a typical home value of $188,373. It has received a Cityness Index Score of 58.6 because of its striking affordability. Typical Hampton homes cost nearly 60% less than Virginia Beach (city) and 36% less than a typical U.S. home.

Marietta, Georgia

A typical Marietta home is valued at $318,069 and the suburb has a Cityness Index Score of 58.4. Located about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta, Marietta is affordable while also offering perks like parks and a brilliant food scene according to Yelp.

Norman, Oklahoma

The value for a home in Norman can be expected to be around $180,833 and has received a Cityness Index Score of 58.2. The University of Oklahoma is located in this suburb, which also offers a vibrant nightlife, coffee shops and parks. Although homes in Norman are “generally more expensive than those in Oklahoma City,” they are still more affordable than the typical American home.

Tempe, Arizona

Homes in Tempe generally are valued at around $338,052 and the suburb has a Cityness Index Score of 57.9. Tempe is home to Arizona State University. Located not far from Phoenix, the suburb’s lake activities draw in locals and tourists alike.