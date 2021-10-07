Home >> Daily Dose >> Interfirst Adds Tony Santangelo as East Coast VP of Wholesale
Print This Post Print This Post

Interfirst Adds Tony Santangelo as East Coast VP of Wholesale

in Daily Dose, Headlines, News 1 day ago 122 Views

Interfirst Mortgage Company has named Tony Santangelo VP, Regional Wholesale Production for the East Coast, responsible for hiring and training outside sales AEs to grow the company’s wholesale market share and client base across the East Coast.

Santangelo will be based in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and will report directly to Mike Tague, SVP of National Wholesale Production, and have two account executives, Alison Murphy (Connecticut) and Carolyn Arthur (Virginia), report directly to him.

“We are very excited to have Tony’s leadership and passion for client service in this important market,” said Tague. “With a proven track record in both attracting and managing teams of high-quality account executives, Tony will be an important part in helping to increase Interfirst’s East Coast wholesale market share.”

Santangelo brings 34 years of mortgage industry experience to Interfirst, primarily in wholesale lending production and has overseen more than 200 AEs throughout his career. He also has experience working in mortgage insurance, second mortgage financing and retail lending,

Before joining Interfirst, Santangelo was an Area Manager for Symmetry in Atlanta, Georgia. Previously, he served as VP, Southeast Regional Manager for Pacific Union Financial.

“Over the last 10 years, the wholesale lending industry has changed dramatically, and Interfirst 2.0 has been at the forefront of leading this change,” said Santangelo. “Interfirst’s combination of technology, and its high-touch relationship approach is the future of wholesale lending and offers account executives the opportunity to better serve their clients and significantly grow their base of business. I’m excited to be a part of this forward-thinking company and be able to hire driven, best-in-class production talent to expand our East Coast presence.”

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Housing Market Survey: Great Time to Sell (Not Buy)

A wide disparity exists between homebuyers and homesellers according to September's Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) with the ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.