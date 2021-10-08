The Week Ahead: Allocating Homeowner Assistance Funds

On Friday, October 15 at 10:00 a.m. CDT, the Urban Institute presents a virtual event exploring the data and geography of distressed borrowers, along with a new tool to help policymakers and agency staff allocate funds. During the “Deploying the Homeowner Assistance Fund: How States Can Get Help to Those Who Need It Most” webinar, attendees will hear from policymakers, housing industry experts, and state representatives discussing the challenges, roadblocks, and solutions to deploying Homeowner Assistance Funds.

As more than one million homeowners will exit forbearance plans over the coming months, states are solidifying plans to disperse nearly $10 billion from the federal Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). The fund is designed to prevent foreclosures, losses of utilities, and other hardships that have emerged during the pandemic. Taking cues from the distribution of Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA), as well as the Hardest Hit Fund from the Great Recession, states can deploy these funds most strategically by identifying borrowers at greatest risk of default, as well as by supporting homeowning households of color before time runs out.

