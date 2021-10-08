Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Allocating Homeowner Assistance Funds
The Week Ahead: Allocating Homeowner Assistance Funds

On Friday, October 15 at 10:00 a.m. CDT, the Urban Institute presents a virtual event exploring the data and geography of distressed borrowers, along with a new tool to help policymakers and agency staff allocate funds. During the “Deploying the Homeowner Assistance Fund: How States Can Get Help to Those Who Need It Most” webinar, attendees will hear from policymakers, housing industry experts, and state representatives discussing the challenges, roadblocks, and solutions to deploying Homeowner Assistance Funds.

As more than one million homeowners will exit forbearance plans over the coming months, states are solidifying plans to disperse nearly $10 billion from the federal Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). The fund is designed to prevent foreclosures, losses of utilities, and other hardships that have emerged during the pandemic. Taking cues from the distribution of Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA), as well as the Hardest Hit Fund from the Great Recession, states can deploy these funds most strategically by identifying borrowers at greatest risk of default, as well as by supporting homeowning households of color before time runs out.

Speakers include:

  • Michael Neal, Senior Research Associate, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute
  • Daniel Pang, Research Assistant, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute
  • John Walsh, Research Analyst, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute
  • Meg Burns, Executive VP, Housing Policy Council
  • Will Corbett, Senior Advisor, Emergency Housing Programs, U.S. Department of the Treasury
  • Lisa Sitkin, Senior Staff Attorney, National Housing Law Project
  • Stockton Williams, Executive Director, National Council of State Housing Agencies
  • Jerusalem Demsas, Policy Reporter, Vox (moderator)

Click here for more information or to register for this event.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

