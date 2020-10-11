Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Industry Webinar Examines Mortgage Trends
The Week Ahead: Industry Webinar Examines Mortgage Trends

in Daily Dose, News 21 hours ago

On Thursday, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. PDT, Attom Data Solutions is hosting a webinar entitled "Mortgage Rates: How Low Can They Go, and What’s the Impact?" Speakers will include Todd Teta, Chief Product & Technology Officer at ATTOM Data Solutions, and Eric Fox, VP Statistical Modeling, Analysis & Research Development at Veros.

The two will host a discussion into topics including an overview of past trends in the mortgage industry while offering unique insight into the future of the housing market based on predictive analytics and research.

You can register for the webinar by clicking here.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

 

