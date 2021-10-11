Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: The Other Side of the Housing Boom
DS5: The Other Side of the Housing Boom

FSG DS5 Loriot_featuredIn the latest installment of DS5: Inside the Industry, we're speaking with Janet Loriot, EVP, The Financial Institution Group, SWBC.

In this episode, Loriot discusses how to prepare for the other side of the housing boom and possible rises in delinquency, how collections have changed in the last several years, as well as what tools work best for self-service collections.

With more than 20 years of experience in contact center technology and evolution, Loriot's background includes more than nine years in the mortgage business. At SWBC, she manages complex mortgage and auto operations including over six domestic and international locations. She is responsible for mortgage and auto operations, including customer service, mail, data capture, exception processing, claims, and more. Watch her full interview below:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 15 years of experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
