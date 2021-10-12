Home >> Daily Dose >> New Residential Acquires Genesis Capital
Print This Post Print This Post

New Residential Acquires Genesis Capital

in Daily Dose, Featured, Headlines 14 hours ago 86 Views

New Residential Investment Corp. has entered into an agreement to purchase Genesis Capital LLC with the financial help of the Goldman Sachs Group. 

Genesis, who offers various funding options to the nation’s top residential single- and multi-family real estate developers, is set to originate about $2 billion in loans this year and has originated over 12,000 loans since 2014. 

On the other hand, New Residential is a provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industry. The company’s mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. The company also wholly owns and operates origination and servicing companies Newrez LLC and Caliber Home Loans Inc. The company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC. 

“The acquisition of Genesis adds a new complementary business line to our Company and advances our ability to create and retain additional strong housing assets for our balance sheet,” said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of New Residential. “We are excited to work with the seasoned Genesis team and add business purpose lending to our suite of products, furthering our connectivity with a new subset of borrowers. We see the acquisition of Genesis as a great opportunity that supports our growing single-family rental strategy and one that allows us to capture additional unmet demand from our Retail and Wholesale origination channels.” 

“We are thrilled to join the New Residential family and share our mission of providing differentiated solutions for our borrowers,” said Robert Wasmund, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis. “Over the years, we have grown Genesis into a leader within the business purpose lending industry, offering developers a broad suite of customized solutions. We pride ourselves on executional excellence, which is why almost all of our customers are repeat borrowers and our portfolio has exhibited minimal losses. We look forward to combining our experience with New Residential’s deep industry knowledge and robust balance sheet as we seek to expand our product offerings and grow in new markets.” 

According to the press release, New Residential intends to finance the transaction with existing cash and committed asset-based financing from Goldman Sachs. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to certain approvals and customary closing conditions. New Residential intends for Genesis to operate as an independent subsidiary under its umbrella. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle Horst
Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at kyle.horst@thefivestar.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

MReport_Web_Feature

Putting Lending Under the Microscope

MReport speaks with lending experts about the benefits of challenges facing depository lenders vs. nonbanks.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.