The Week Ahead: Exploring Innovation in Non-QM Lending

On Wednesday, October 21, from 1:00—2:00 p.m. EDT, Sprout Mortgage will host a complimentary webinar entitled "DealDesk Focus: Innovative Non-QM Loan Solutions Featuring Sprout Mortgage." The online event will be hosted by Samuel Bjelac, SVP of Wholesale and Correspondent Lending at Sprout Mortgage, and Leslie Nguyen, Corporate Trainer - Business Development, Sprout Mortgage.

The webinar will explore loan programs designed to address the needs of both non-QM and agency borrowers. Bjelac and Nguyen will delve into examples of "how brokers have found these programs vital in meeting the needs of their clients’ unique situations."

To register for the Sprout Mortgage webinar, click here.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: