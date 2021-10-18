NMB Taps Nate Hernandez as New COO

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers (NMB) has named Nate Hernandez as its new COO. Bringing two-decades-plus of industry experience ranging from originating and operations to sales leadership, Hernandez will focus on supervising all daily operations, while working with leadership to set company performance goals for the firm.

"Nate's level of experience in sales, operations and leadership is a combination that will help us continue to accelerate and support building a world-class sales force that meets the needs of our customers and referral partners," said NMB Founder and Chairman of the Board Richard Steinberg.

Hernandez most recently served as the Senior VP of National Sales for Franklin Loan Center, and previously served as National Sales Director for CMG Financial, overseeing the growth and development of sales operations in the mountain and western regions in both roles. He has also owned his own brokerage company and has held executive level positions during his time in the mortgage industry.

"One of our strongest core values is that ‘We Do,’” said NMB President Jodi Hall. “Nate's track record of success in leadership and getting the job done aligns with that value. When others say they'll do something, we actually do it. Adding Nate to our team of doers further strengthens our ability to lead with innovation and efficiency, while collaborating across all levels of the organization to grow together."