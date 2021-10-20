Home >> Daily Dose >> Waterstone Mortgage Names Rich Harkwell as Chief Sales Officer
Waterstone Mortgage Names Rich Harkwell as Chief Sales Officer

Rich Harkwell - Waterstone Mortgage - 10.20.2021National mortgage lender Waterstone Mortgage Corporation has named Rich Harkwell as the company’s Chief Sales Officer.

In his new role, Harkwell will oversee the strategic sales growth of Waterstone Mortgage, leading the company’s sales staff at branch locations across the country. Harkwell will also focus on long-term sales goals, continuing to build Waterstone Mortgage’s nationwide presence as an innovative, technology-driven, retail-focused mortgage lender.

“Waterstone Mortgage’s focus on developing proprietary mortgage technology, as well as their dedication to implementing the best solutions for their customers, were key indicators that this was the right opportunity for me,” says Harkwell. “I am excited to contribute to their strategic goals, and work alongside the sales and senior leadership teams to continue providing a streamlined and efficient mortgage experience as a purchase-oriented mortgage lender.”

Harkwell has more than 30 years of strategic leadership experience in the financial services industry. Previously, he held senior roles with organizations such as Norwest/Wells Fargo and Citicorp. In addition, Harkwell collaborated with industry veterans and funding partner Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) to create a private label mortgage lending platform, Nexstar Financial. Along with the Nexstar team, Harkwell designed an award-winning high-tech/high-touch digital lending platform, propelling the online mortgage lending model throughout the industry.

In 2007, Harkwell pivoted to the insurance industry and founded an independent insurance agency, ultimately merging his business with AHM Financial Group (AHM) and becoming the CEO of the combined organization post-merger. Recently, he led the launch of a mortgage lending operation for LoanSnapa fintech startup founded by serial tech entrepreneurs and backed by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and leading venture capital investors.

“Having worked with Rich previously, I’m confident that he is the right fit for our organization,” says Waterstone Mortgage President & CEO Jeff McGuiness. “Rich possesses a unique ability to collaborate effectively with sales teams and senior leadership, while enhancing the experiences of both the loan originator and the borrower. His mortgage technology background, as well as his proven ability to enhance process flows, will positively impact our customers, team members, and business partners.”

Harkwell earned a B.A. in Business and Economics from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul,
Minnesota and is currently based in St. Louis.

