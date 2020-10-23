Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: Changes That Will Stick After COVID-19
DS5: Changes That Will Stick After COVID-19

in Daily Dose, Media, Webcasts 10 hours ago 51 Views

In this week’s DS5: Inside the Industry, Xome CEO Mike Rawls discusses how COVID-19 has changed the way his company conducts business. Rawls leads "a high-performing group of 1,800 Xomies (aka Xome team members)" with a focus on technology, finance, and real estate who together help the company design an "end-to-end solution for mortgage servicers, lenders, and banks," according to Xome's website. Rawls tells DS5 that remote work, for example, is something he plans to maintain, although it might look a little different in the future. It's a challenge to maintain the "culture" he says makes Xome so effective when the staff is growing but not meeting one another in person.

"As we adapt to the new normal, we will probably adopt a hybrid in office/work-from-home system," he said. "I think that flexibility has been well-received."

He believes the industry is "going to continue to see the evolution of new technologies," he said. He addresses the cruciality of tech, preparing for the expected onslaught of future forbearance exits, and more.

 

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
