Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Lending Compliance & Risk Management
Print This Post Print This Post

The Week Ahead: Lending Compliance & Risk Management

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 22 mins ago 9 Views

On Monday through Wednesday, QuestSoft will host the Lending Compliance & Risk Management Virtual Conference. The lineup of speakers will include representatives from the CFPB, Freddie Mac, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and more. You can peruse the event's full agenda by clicking here.

If that's not enough to keep your schedule filled, next week will also see the annual return of the National Property Preservation Conference.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead.

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 15 years of experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

CFPB Seeks Feedback on Financial Records Rule

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPR) requesting input ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.