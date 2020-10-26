Election Results Could Reflect Regional Housing Markets

A record number of Americans have voted early in November's presidential election.

Due to the heightened anticipation, researchers at Realtor.com are doing their part to help forecast results.

They pose the following questions, "Where do the deeply etched red-state/blue-state splits really come from? And how much can the huge housing differences across the nation tell us about how we got here—and where we're going?"

They turned to the data to find out.

"We analyzed eight major housing indicators, to see how greatly they diverged between red, blue, and swing states," Realtor.com reported. "We analyzed internal data to come up with metrics for home and rental price, price appreciation, home size, and inventory. We took the age of homes and the homeownership rate from U.S. Census Bureau data. The second-home information came from Optimal Blue, a real estate data firm specializing in lending information."

From blue-state residents paying more rent, to red states having larger homes, substantial housing differences can contribute to how people feel, politically, noted Realtor.com's economists.

"Life can be really different, depending on where you live," says Chief Economist, Danielle Hale. "That's reflected in different real estate norms, and it has a role in how you view your life and your priorities and values." She adds that "owning a home literally gives people a stake in the ground, and that seems to translate into [more of] an incentive to vote."

They identified 20 red states, 17 blue states plus Washington, DC, and 13 swing states (based on Politico's swing states designations, they included Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin).

Here are the some of the biggest housing differences between red, blue, and swing states that might help push one candidate or another to the finish line, according to the report:

Highest and lowest home prices:

Red: $249,650

Blue: $424,500

Swing: $310,698

Home prices tend to be higher in blue states, according to the research.

"A lot of the differences you see between red states and blue states reflect the urban-rural divide. Urban areas have traditionally voted more Democrat, and rural areas have typically voted more Republican," says Jonathan Bydlak, Interim Director of the Governance Program at the R Street Institute, a libertarian think-tank.

In this year's election, he adds, "We've seen an increased polarization between urban and rural lines."

The most expensive homes are in "bluest" California. The median home list price was a high of nearly $725,000 statewide in September.

Homes in red states were significantly cheaper, because many of them have economies that are not as strong. In deep-red West Virginia, the median home list price was just under $170,000.

Biggest rise in home prices since last election:

Red: 30.9%

Blue: 26.5%

Swing: 35%

"Home appreciation, a nightmare for first-time buyers and a godsend for sellers, is strongest in the current swing states, which tend to be going through a demographic shift," Realtor.com reported.

As swing states continue to lure residents from more-liberal locales, the political leaning of those so-called purple states become more liberal, the researchers noticed, which is why prices there are skyrocketing.