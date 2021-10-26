Rich Harkwell Joins Waterstone Mortgage as Chief Sales Officer

Waterstone Mortgage Corporation has named Rich Harkwell as new Chief Sales Officer, where he will oversee the strategic sales growth of the company, leading the sales staff at branch locations across the country. In his new role, he will also focus on long-term sales goals, continuing to build Waterstone’s nationwide footprint.

Harkwell has more than 30 years of strategic leadership experience in the financial services industry. Previously, he held senior roles with organizations such as Norwest/Wells Fargo and Citicorp. In addition, Harkwell collaborated with industry veterans and funding partner Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company (KKR) to create a private-label mortgage lending platform, Nexstar Financial. Along with the Nexstar team, Harkwell designed a high-touch digital lending platform.

“Waterstone Mortgage’s focus on developing proprietary mortgage technology, as well as their dedication to implementing the best solutions for their customers, were key indicators that this was the right opportunity for me,” said Harkwell. “I am excited to contribute to their strategic goals, and work alongside the sales and senior leadership teams to continue providing a streamlined and efficient mortgage experience as a purchase-oriented mortgage lender.”

In 2007, Harkwell pivoted to the insurance industry, and founded an independent insurance agency, ultimately merging his business with AHM Financial Group (AHM) and becoming CEO of the combined organization post-merger. Recently, he led the launch of a mortgage lending operation for LoanSnap–a fintech startup founded by serial tech entrepreneurs, and backed by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and a group of venture capital investors.

“Having worked with Rich previously, I’m confident that he is the right fit for our organization,” said Waterstone Mortgage President and CEO Jeff McGuiness. “Rich possesses a unique ability to collaborate effectively with sales teams and senior leadership, while enhancing the experiences of both the loan originator and the borrower. His mortgage technology background, as well as his proven ability to enhance process flows, will positively impact our customers, team members, and business partners.”