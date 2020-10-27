The Priciest American ZIP Codes in 2020

Although median home prices across the country are at record-highs, there are plenty of American ZIP codes with homes listed at exceptionally high prices.

RealtyHop has analyzed every real estate listing advertised in the U.S. so far this year, totaling over 3.2 million listings, to discover the most expensive ZIP codes in 2020. By ranking each ZIP code by its median listing price, RealtyHop found that 41 of the most expensive ZIP codes in the nation have a median listing price of $2.5 million or more.

Here are the top 10 most expensive cities in the country, according to median listing price:

94027 Atherton, CA ( $8,650,000) 33109 Fisher Island, FL ($6,500,000) 90210 Los Angeles, CA ($5,649,500) 11962 Sagaponack, NY ($5,362,500) 94304 Palo Alto, CA ($4,642,500) 90077 Los Angeles, CA ($4,495,000) 11976 Water Mill, NY ($4,200,000) 93108 Montecito, CA ($3,997,500) 10013 New York, NY ($3,995,000) 92661 Newport Beach, CA ($3,970,000)

Among the top 10 ZIP codes, six are located in California, three are in New York, and one is in Florida. The data also shows that the 100 priciest places to live in the U.S. are located in only 11 states. California and New York have the most expensive ZIP codes by far, as 88% of the top 100 priciest ZIP codes are found in these two states alone.

California is home to 68 of those ZIP codes while New York has 20 of the top 100. Los Angeles is the most exclusive city in the U.S by far., as 10 of the top 100 priciest ZIP codes are located within the City of Angels. Unsurprisingly, New York City is also one of the most high-end cities, containing six of the 100 most expensive ZIP codes in the country.

New Jersey has 3 of the 100 ZIP codes on the list, and Connecticut, Illinois, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, and Washington each have one.