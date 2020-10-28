Investment Properties Account for Highest Mortgage Fraud Risk

Overall, mortgage fraud risk in Q3 declined, however purchase applications revealed a 6% risk increase since Q2. The one fraud type segment to increase since last year is occupancy fraud. This intel comes from the latest CoreLogic Mortgage Fraud Report.

The CoreLogic Mortgage Application Fraud Risk Index showed a 26.3% year-over-year decrease in fraud risk at the end of the second quarter of 2020. "This marks the second year of substantial decreases in risk," the company reported.

During Q2 2020, an estimated one in 164 mortgage applications contained indications of fraud, compared with the reported one in 123 mortgages the same period last year. Continued low mortgage rates and a record volume of refinances pushed the overall fraud risk down. However, risk in the purchase segment increased 6%, with investment properties driving the highest risk in both purchase and refinance populations.

“The large drop in fraud risk in the past year was primarily driven by record-high refinancing, which is traditionally lower risk transactions,” said Bridget Berg, Principal of Fraud Solutions Strategy for CoreLogic. “However, we still see elevated levels of risk in purchase transactions, and we have not yet seen the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s imperative risk managers remain vigilant in searching out potential fraud.”

The entire report can be found here, complete with risk assessment by region and methodology; the researchers pulled the following highlights: