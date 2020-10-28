Home Point Financial Adds ‘Chief People Officer’

Home Point Financial, a national mortgage lender and servicer, a new role of Chief People Officer to be filled by Kristin Supancich. Supancich has more than 25 years of experience in the workforce and talent industry and has focused on creating business solutions and organizational growth.

Supancich is Home Point Financial’s first Chief People Officer, a position created to help the company as it aims to grow and enhance its “people-focused initiatives.” She will be responsible for helping to drive the company's initiatives related to culture, engagement, leadership development, recruiting, and diversity and inclusion.

"Home Point is experiencing tremendous growth thanks to the hard work our Associates put in every day,” President and CEO of Home Point Financial Willie Newman said. "We will continue to make our Associates the focal point of everything we do, and Kristin meshes incredibly well with our 'We Care' mindset. She brings decades of broad-based experience that will help enhance our company’s focus on our most important asset."

Supancich previously worked as the Senior Vice President and Global Chief Human Resources Officer at Kelly Services, a Fortune 500 company based in Troy, Michigan. Kelly Services focuses on developing workforce management solutions for employers across the globe. Supancich worked with Kelly Services for 17 years. During this time, she led numerous parts of the organization and gained operational, sales, service, and human resources experience.

"I am thrilled to be joining Home Point, especially during such a transformational time of growth for the company,” Supancich said. “From the first conversations I had with the leadership team, I was drawn in by their passion to care for not only our Associates, but the communities, partners and customers we serve. Being part of an organization that prioritizes its people and has a purpose beyond a transaction is essential to me. I look forward to being an integral part of Home Point’s success by helping people throughout America secure the home of their dreams while achieving financial stability.”

Home Point experienced huge growth in the first nine months of 2020, hiring over 1,100 associates, bringing its total headcount to more than 2,600. The company is now the third-largest wholesale lender as well as the 12th-largest correspondent lender in the nation.