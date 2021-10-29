The Week Ahead: Answering the Call for Affordability

On Wednesday, November 3 beginning at 1:00 p.m. CDT, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) will present the webinar, “Developing Attainable Rental Housing: What, Where, Why & How.”

With affordability a continuing challenge in a market riddled with record-high asking prices, people from all walks of life have been impacted, from lower-income households, to teachers, to first responders. Finding a home to purchase or rent within their means has become more and more of a challenge.

As rates continue to rise, with Freddie Mac reporting the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaging 3.14% this week, many potential buyers are being forced to seek rental options for their immediate future. NAHB’s “Developing Attainable Rental Housing: What, Where, Why & How” webinar will discuss the options available to find rental housing within the means of this demographic, including various rental product offerings and new products on the horizon.

This webinar will shed light on how to best develop attainable and workforce rental housing, by:

Exploring rental product configurations and features essential for reducing costs.

Discovering locations that work best for delivering attainable rental housing.

Identifying what public officials can do to incentivize (without subsidies) the development of more attainable rental housing.

Scheduled speakers include: Dean Schwanke, VP of Multifamily for NAHB; Adam Ducker, CEO of RCLCO Real Estate Consulting; Jessica Musick, Principal with KTGY; and Kim Grimm, EVP-Development/Chief Talent Officer at Continental Properties Company Inc.

As VP of Multifamily Housing for NAHB, Schwanke serves as industry and organizational representative for NAHB’s multifamily housing program, including the Multifamily Council, the Multifamily Leadership Board, and the Multifamily Pillars of the Industry awards program. Before his time with NAHB, he served as SVP, Case Studies and Publications at the Urban Land Institute (ULI). Over the past 30-plus years, he has directed the development of more than 70 books and reports, and has personally authored or co-authored 10 books/publications.

As CEO of RCLO Real Estate Consulting, Ducker oversees the firm's real estate economics and management consulting practices. He joined RCLCO nearly 25 years ago, and has grown up in the firm, with mentorship over the decades from a wide array of RCLCO managing directors.

Musick joined KTGY in 2003, and has since developed a diverse portfolio, having established the design vision and carrying projects through design approvals. With a focus on urban-infill mixed-use projects, Musick believes that architecture should be deeply rooted in the community where it sits, responsibly responding to client goals, community needs and the urban context.

As EVP of Development and Chief Talent Officer, Grimm leads Continental’s project development activities, as well as the firm’s talent efforts. She has more than 25 years of experience in real estate, driving Continental’s business development of new rental housing projects, which includes project sourcing, due diligence, entitlement, and permitting activities for Continental’s retail, multifamily, and hotel projects nationwide. She has held several positions within the development area of Continental, and currently serves as an Investment Committee member.

