The Week Ahead: The Face of Today’s New Homebuyers

The National Association for Homebuilders (NAHB) will be hosting a live online course called “Understanding Today’s New Home Buyer,” which will “explore the dynamics of personalities, generations, cultures, and their relationship to today’s home buyer.”

The course will span across three consecutive Tuesdays: November 3, 10, and 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. ET. The online course sessions will be instructed by Christy Beck, CSP for Caruso Homes. Those who enroll will receive tips from Beck about how to market and sell homes to each generation of buyers. She’ll also go over best practices for marketing, advertising, merchandising, and modes of communication.

Overall, the NAHB course will teach:

The ever-changing demographics of new home buyers, who they are, and what they’re looking for.

The differences in each generation of buyers and the generational impact on home buying preferences.

Tips on how to market and sell to each different generation.

The cultural differences in today’s home buyers and how this influences their wants and needs.

The features, design style, and color preferences in today’s new home buyer market.

The deadline to register for “Understanding Today’s New Homebuyer” is Monday, November 2 at 3 p.m. ET. Registration is available on the NAHB website here.

