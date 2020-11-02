Homeowner Struggles Related to COVID-19

On the cusp of November, the United States Census Household Pulse Survey, which deploys real-time data on a range of ways in which people’s lives have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, showed some 9.9 million Americans had little to no confidence that their household would be able to afford next month's mortgage or rent payment.

The Census' survey breaks down COVID-related struggles by "expected employment loss," "food scarcity," housing insecurity," "likelihood of foreclosure or eviction," household expenses, and more. And it breaks down the data by state. So, for example, a glance at the most recent numbers show that likelihood of eviction and foreclosures are highest in the following regions: District of Columbia, Indiana, Florida, Iowa, Texas, Wyoming, Massachusetts, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Arizona.

As for unpaid mortgages and rent, the states with the highest numbers are: Mississippi, Louisiana, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Connecticut, Missouri, and West Virginia.

The study also shows that homeowners in certain states—Mississippi, Louisiana, and Nevada, to name the top three—are having more trouble than others keeping up with household expenses beyond the mortgage or rent payment.