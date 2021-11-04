Lenders One Hires New SVP

Lenders One has announced that Tricia Migliazzo has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Origination Sales at Lenders One.

In this role, Migliazzo will manage the sales teams responsible for Lenders One membership and Lenders One solutions, including CastleLine risk management and insurance, Premium Title title and settlement, Trelix mortgage fulfillment, Springhouse appraisal and valuation offerings, and the Lenders One cooperative’s preferred vendor, preferred investor and white-label solutions.

Migliazzo joins Lenders One with over 20 years of management experience in the mortgage banking industry, including a previous role with Lenders One and Altisource, where she served as Director of Business Development. She was most recently Vice President of Member Engagement at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) in Washington, D.C., where she led MBA’s residential member recruiting and member engagement initiatives nationwide.

“Tricia brings deep experience to Lenders One as a seasoned leader in the mortgage industry,” said Justin Demola, CMB, President of Lenders One. “She has driven strong growth initiatives at the MBA and has an excellent history with both Lenders One and Altisource. I am confident that Tricia will carry Lenders One’s momentum forward and provide tremendous value to our network of members and providers.”

“I am extremely excited to take on this role and come back home to Lenders One,” said Migliazzo. “Lenders One serves as a trusted consultant for our members to offer our own exclusive solutions and those of the providers in our network to help improve our members’ competitiveness and grow their earnings. I look forward to building upon the over 20-year foundation of Lenders One.”