Home >> Daily Dose >> Lenders One Hires New SVP
Print This Post Print This Post

Lenders One Hires New SVP

in Daily Dose, Featured, Headlines, News 12 hours ago 73 Views

Tricia Migliazzo

Lenders One has announced that Tricia Migliazzo has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Origination Sales at Lenders One. 

In this role, Migliazzo will manage the sales teams responsible for Lenders One membership and Lenders One solutions, including CastleLine risk management and insurance, Premium Title title and settlement, Trelix mortgage fulfillment, Springhouse appraisal and valuation offerings, and the Lenders One cooperative’s preferred vendor, preferred investor and white-label solutions. 

Migliazzo joins Lenders One with over 20 years of management experience in the mortgage banking industry, including a previous role with Lenders One and Altisource, where she served as Director of Business Development. She was most recently Vice President of Member Engagement at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) in Washington, D.C., where she led MBA’s residential member recruiting and member engagement initiatives nationwide. 

“Tricia brings deep experience to Lenders One as a seasoned leader in the mortgage industry,” said Justin Demola, CMB, President of Lenders One. “She has driven strong growth initiatives at the MBA and has an excellent history with both Lenders One and Altisource. I am confident that Tricia will carry Lenders One’s momentum forward and provide tremendous value to our network of members and providers.” 

“I am extremely excited to take on this role and come back home to Lenders One,” said Migliazzo. “Lenders One serves as a trusted consultant for our members to offer our own exclusive solutions and those of the providers in our network to help improve our members’ competitiveness and grow their earnings. I look forward to building upon the over 20-year foundation of Lenders One.” 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle Horst
Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at kyle.horst@thefivestar.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Refi App Volume Slips to 22-Month Low

Overall mortgage application volume declined from last week, led by a drop in refinance volume to levels not seen since January 2020.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.