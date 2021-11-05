Home >> Daily Dose >> Patrice Le Melle Named to New Residential Investment Board
Patrice Le Melle Named to New Residential Investment Board

New Residential Investment Corporation, a provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial s industry, has announced the election of Patrice M. Le Melle, Associate General Counsel at Columbia University, as an independent member of its Board of Directors, bringing New Residential’s Board to a total of eight members.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Patrice to our Board of Directors during an important time in New Residential’s continued evolution,” said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, CEO, and President of New Residential. “Patrice’s deep experience with large institutions, including shepherding them through changes in data and privacy, as well as extensive knowledge in government and corporate governance, will be valuable assets to our Board. The addition of Patrice to our Board complements our directors’ skills and experiences and we look forward to working with Patrice as we execute on our strategy, drive growth across our businesses and enhance value for all of our stakeholders.”

Le Melle joined Columbia University in 2008, practicing in the areas of government, general contracts, privacy and data security, sponsored research, and real estate.

She also served as an Administrative Law Judge for the New York Department of State and as Deputy Secretary of State and Counsel to the Secretary of the State of New York, providing management and legal advice and services to the Department of State operations.

Le Melle began her career as an Associate in the corporate group at the law firm Richards O’Neil, followed by a position as First Deputy General Counsel of the Off-Track Betting (OTB) Corporation.

