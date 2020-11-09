Planet Home Lending Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

Planet Home Lending, a national lender and servicer, has named Ben Hughes as EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to support overall HR strategy and operations.

"At a time when the industry is booming and demand for human capital outstrips supply, Ben brings deep, industry-specific experience in recruiting talent and building pathways for employee opportunity and growth," Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, LLC, parent of Planet Home Lending, said in a press release. "Both are core to the Planet’s expansion and key to the retention of its best employees."

Hughes has more than 20 years in senior HR leadership roles and has developed and implemented numerous strategies and practices designed to attract top talent, increase employee satisfaction, and boost retention.

“I’m excited for this opportunity because it’s clear how much everyone loves the company and enjoys working together,” Hughes said. “Culture is absolutely key. Planet’s collaborative culture fosters a unique environment where cross-channel teamwork flourishes.”

Before joining Planet Home Lending, Hughes was CHRO at American Bank in Corpus Christi, Texas. Prior to that role, he served as the Head of Human Resources, Americas for Hudson Advisors L.P. He spent more than a decade at Capital One Financial Corp., where he was Senior Director of Human Resources.

"We're thrilled to have Ben join and help Planet continue our growth into the future," Dubeck said.