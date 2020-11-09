Home >> Daily Dose >> Presenting: MReport’s Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing
Presenting: MReport’s Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport, out now.

 

The industry has faced unprecedented challenges this year, but life and business continue even amid them. MReport is proud to continue its annual tradition of spotlighting the Top Companies in Mortgage & Servicing—with one important difference. When considering this year’s unexpected difficulties, and taking into account the quality of nominations received, this year a Top 25 list simply didn’t seem sufficient. And so, it’s our pleasure to bring you the first-ever MReport Top 30 Companies in Mortgage & Servicing List. The companies that follow have met the challenges this year has brought with the ideal blend of benefits, perks, culture, and atmosphere that sets them apart from the rest. In a year that many of us have spent working remotely, these are the companies whose team members made the case for an organization being a great place to work. The companies recognized are broken down into six categories—Lenders and Servicers, Government, Legal Providers, Minority- or Women-Owned Companies, Service Providers, and Tech Providers. As nominated by the employees who work within these organizations, here are MReport’s 2020 Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing.

Lenders and Servicers

Government

Legal

Minority- or Women-owned

Service Providers

Tech Providers

2020 Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing Nominees
Though we could ultimately spotlight only 30 companies from the impressive list of submissions we received, MReport would be remiss if we didn’t honor every organization nominated by their employers and peers. Thank you to all the companies that participated this year.

