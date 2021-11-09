Home >> Daily Dose >> Bill Mitchell Joins ReverseVision as Chief Revenue Officer
Print This Post Print This Post

Bill Mitchell Joins ReverseVision as Chief Revenue Officer

in Daily Dose, Headlines, News 16 hours ago 99 Views

ReverseVision has announced the hiring of Bill Mitchell as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a newly created position, where he will oversee the company’s sales, business development, and marketing efforts.

“Bill is an experienced, technology-focused sales and marketing professional who holds a deep understanding of the mortgage industry and what it takes to grow fintechs,” said Joe Langner, President and CEO at ReverseVision. “There is an enormous amount of opportunity on the horizon for lenders to leverage our technology to augment their revenue streams as the mortgage market tightens. The entire team at ReverseVision looks forward to Bill’s leadership as we expand.”

Mitchell has held senior and executive management positions at established software firms, emerging fintech companies, and also start-ups, including Computershare, Origence, OpenClose and eOriginal, among others. He has an extensive background in loan origination systems (LOS), digital mortgage technologies, and software platforms.

“I am excited about the opportunity to help take ReverseVision to the next level,” said Mitchell. “The mortgage market is already shifting, and ReverseVision is in an ideal position to help lenders sustain their business models by adding reverse products or growing existing lines.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Fannie Mae Market Report: Consumer Sentiment and Housing

Despite pessimism regarding the U.S. economy, and a predicted rise in rates, a new GSE poll found homebuyer sentiment on the rise in October.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.