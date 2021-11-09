Bill Mitchell Joins ReverseVision as Chief Revenue Officer

ReverseVision has announced the hiring of Bill Mitchell as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a newly created position, where he will oversee the company’s sales, business development, and marketing efforts.

“Bill is an experienced, technology-focused sales and marketing professional who holds a deep understanding of the mortgage industry and what it takes to grow fintechs,” said Joe Langner, President and CEO at ReverseVision. “There is an enormous amount of opportunity on the horizon for lenders to leverage our technology to augment their revenue streams as the mortgage market tightens. The entire team at ReverseVision looks forward to Bill’s leadership as we expand.”

Mitchell has held senior and executive management positions at established software firms, emerging fintech companies, and also start-ups, including Computershare, Origence, OpenClose and eOriginal, among others. He has an extensive background in loan origination systems (LOS), digital mortgage technologies, and software platforms.

“I am excited about the opportunity to help take ReverseVision to the next level,” said Mitchell. “The mortgage market is already shifting, and ReverseVision is in an ideal position to help lenders sustain their business models by adding reverse products or growing existing lines.”