Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 1

Headquarters: Coppell, TX

Contact: 888.426.7002; CaliberHomeLoans.com

Leadership: Sanjiv Das, CEO; William Dellal, President; Ann Thorn, EVP and Chief Loan Administration Officer; Vasif Imtiazi, CFO; Julie Richtel, EVP and Chief Risk Officer

About: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. is a proven leader in the U.S. mortgage market with a uniquely diversified, customer-centric, purchase-focused platform with headquarters in Coppell, Texas. Caliber Home Loans is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved servicer for FHA, VA , and the USDA. The company carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, Fitch, and DBRS.

Year Established: 2008

Employees: 6,761

Additional Offices: The company is licensed in all 50 states and has regional offices in Oklahoma City, San Diego, Boston; Chandler, AZ; Draper, UT; Itasca, IL; Tampa, as well as 351 retail sales locations spanning 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Giving Back: United Way American Red Cross, The Clinton Foundation, The George Bush Center, Year Up Youth Mentorship Program, Friends of Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy, Wreaths Across AmericaPatriot Paws

Praise Corner:

Five Star Lifetime Achievement Award (2020) for Ann Thorn

HousingWire Women of Influence (2020) for Ann Thorn and Renee Galitis

HousingWire Vanguard Award for Sanjiv Das (2019)

MReport Top 25 Industry Leader and Influencer (2019) for Sanjiv Das

Victory Media Military Friendly Employer (2019-2020)

Military Friendly Brand (2017-2020)

National Mortgage Professional Magazine Best Military Lender (2020)

Metro Study No. 1 Lender in Washington State (2019-2020)

Benefits and Perks: Caliber Home Loans provides its employees with a 401(k) retirement plan, medical insurance, dental and vision coverage, a health savings account program, short-term disability, active service paid military leave, paid parental leave, professional development assistance, long-term disability, life insurance, flexible spending accounts, and a flexible paid time off policy.

Headquarters: Madison, WI

Contact: 866.912.4800; FairwayIndependentMC.com

Leadership: Steve Jacobson, CEO; Len Krupinski, COO; Julie Fry, Chief HR Officer

About: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation currently has more than 350 branches and over 8,500 employees nationwide. Fairway is dedicated to finding great loan products and rates for our customers, as well as offering some of the fastest turn times in the industry. Fairway’s goal is to act as a trusted adviser, providing highly personalized service and helping clients through every step of the loan process.

Year Established: 2016

Employees: 8,552

Additional Offices: Carrolton, TX; Lisle, IL

Giving Back: American Warrior Initiative, Fairway Cares, Fairway Foundation

Praise Corner:

National Mortgage News, No. 1 Best Mortgage Company to Work For, 2020 (Fairway was #8 in 2019)

Top Lender Award for Loan Volume, United States Department of Agriculture

Mortgage Executive Magazine, No. 1 Best Company to Work For (2014-2019), based on loan officer votes

Madison Magazine, Madison, WI: Fairway named one of the Best Places to Work (2017, 2018, 2019)

National Mortgage Professionals named Fairway One of the Top Mortgage Employers in America (2017)

Benefits and Perks: Fairway has an ESOP program, domestic partner benefits, employer contribution to health savings accounts, and Veteran’s Day off for all veterans. Since switching to remote working in March 2020, the company has continued to implement unique benefits, such as purchasing a piece of workout equipment for every employee who has worked with Fairway for over a year to use at their homes. Fairway Fun Without Borders is a company-sponsored activities program with events held each quarter. Fairway offers annual sales awards for loan volume and sales units, given to both individuals and branches. There is also a Chairman’s Club that sales staff can work towards, which offers special trips and awards. Fairway also provides employees with life coaching, educational opportunities through Fairway Mortgage University, and leadership skills education.

