Adam O’Daniel Joins Open Mortgage as SVP of Marketing

Open Mortgage has tapped Adam O'Daniel as its new SVP of Marketing, managing a team of marketing, and learning and development members, responsible for driving the company’s enterprise marketing functions. In addition to leading customer relationship management (CRM) and market research initiatives, O'Daniel will oversee brand strategy, paid advertising, social media, email marketing, product marketing, media relations and communications.

"Adam is an exemplary leader with a proven track record for successfully building high-performing teams of both strategic and creative marketing professionals," said Scott Gordon, Founder and CEO of Open Mortgage. "Open Mortgage is consistently ranked a top lender thanks to our continued focus on our origination and servicing platform, as well as brand evolution and the enhancement of our customer-centric experience, which Adam will be an integral part of."

As a member of the executive leadership team, O'Daniel will also collaborate on setting Open Mortgage’s overall vision, mission, values, and strategic goals while defining and delivering on Open Mortgage's marketing strategy.

O'Daniel has 15 years of experience in marketing, communications, public relations, content strategy, financial journalism, writing, and editing. Prior to joining Open Mortgage, he served as the Director of Marketing and Communications at Movement Mortgage, where he led marketing strategy for a retail sales division of 1,500 loan officers, including overseeing digital and social media content, email campaigns, custom marketing, and loan officer recruitment marketing.

In his role as SVP of Marketing, O'Daniel will work to identify opportunities for improvement and insights to expand the growth of Open Mortgage. He will be responsible for developing marketing campaigns to support the business's loan originators, and provide guidance across the company on how to leverage social media to attract talent and promote the company’s messaging.