Ty Kern Named Executive Managing Director of Cherry Creek Mortgage

Cherry Creek Mortgage has named 30-year mortgage industry veteran Ty Kern as its new Executive Managing Director, where he will focus on using automation to reduce the time and effort required to manufacture loans, optimize efficiencies in loan processing, and improve the borrower experience.

“We believe Ty’s strong background in loan production and his expertise at creating efficiencies in the mortgage process will help us deliver a better experience to all our stakeholders, including loan originators, referral partners, and most of all, our borrowers,” said Rick Seehausen, President and COO of Cherry Creek Mortgage.

Prior to joining Cherry Creek, Kern held executive positions at several other mortgage companies, focusing primarily on retail loan production.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a company that shares my enthusiasm for always trying to find a way to improve efficiencies in the mortgage industry,” Kern said. “I look forward to implementing new technologies that enable us to streamline production and create greater numbers of satisfied borrowers.”

Cherry Creek recently announced the expansion of its Reverse Mortgage Division, with the additions of new Managing Directors Bruce Barnes and Jim Cory. The duo will be tasked with expanding Cherry Creek’s reverse mortgage presence in retail, wholesale, and closed loan production.