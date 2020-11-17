First Community Mortgage Announces New VP of Community Engagement

First Community Mortgage (FCM) has announced that Antonio Roundtree will be taking on a new role as VP of Community Engagement.

"We are excited to welcome Antonio in this new role, responsible for increasing lending activities, promoting homebuyer and financial education programs, and community outreach efforts across communities we serve," says Keith Canter, CEO of First Community Mortgage.

Canter adds that in this new, strategic role, Roundtree will help the company meet the needs of historically underserved communities. Canter says Roundtree will help meet these needs "by leading our efforts to provide affordable housing products, resources, tools and events that help build generational wealth, championing diversity and inclusion improvement, furthering the reach of our Multi-Cultural Lending Initiative Division, and facilitating more relationships and growth of our retail division."

Roundtree attended Austin Peay University, where he majored in Criminal Justice. He has experience in banking, previously focusing on Rutherford County, Nashville, and extending to Knoxville. He also served in the U.S. Army as an Engineer. Outside of work, Roundtree is active in his community by teaching youth at church events, including coaching them on employment preparation.

"Serving and fostering the community is one of the main pillars of First Community Mortgage's mission, and I am proud to join the team, focusing on traditionally underserved markets," Roundtree says. "It's exciting to launch our Community Development Initiative, the primary tool toward intentional engagement, providing communities with relevant assistance, educational and financial services to generate more homeownership opportunities."