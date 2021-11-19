Blend and PRMG Extend Their Partnership

Cloud banking software provider Blend has expanded its agreement with mortgage banker Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. (PRMG) to continue to offer seamless experiences, including origination, closing, title, income verification, and homeowners insurance, to the mortgage journey. PRMG will also be utilizing Blend’s Encompass integration, LO Toolkit, and real estate agent mobile application as part of the deal.

“PRMG is in its second full year of partnership with Blend. We have watched them become the world-class leader not only as a point-of-sale, but for the entire end-to-end borrower experience,” said Kevin Peranio, Chief Lending Officer at PRMG. “A good chunk of our retail division is already funding loans on Blend, and we expect utilization to continue to increase quickly. Between the approval of Blend Income and Asset Verifications by both Fannie and Freddie, and Blend’s status as a Day One Certainty-accepted vendor, we are confident that this extended partnership with Blend will take PRMG’s efficiency in underwriting to a whole new level. There’s simply no better platform in this space than Blend.”

Through expedited digital processes, PRMG benefits as their loan officers, processors, and closing teams have more time to work one-on-one with customers. By utilizing Blend, loan officers can offload repetitive tasks, streamline the application and approval process, and continue to deliver optimum customer service.

“PRMG is always challenging industry standards and raising the bar on what it means to be a leader in the lending industry,” said Nima Ghamsari, Co-Founder and Head of Blend. “We are excited to provide them with technology to power their mortgage offering and look forward to supporting additional needs throughout the homeownership journey, so PRMG can continue to meet rising consumer expectations for simplicity and personalized experiences.”