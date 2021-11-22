Fairway Independent Mortgage Names Two to Executive Team

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation has announced two executive promotions, as Attorney Cynthia Vasileiadis will move into the role of EVP of Fair Lending at Fairway, and Dana Unger has been promoted to EVP of Business Development.

As EVP of Fair Lending at Fairway, Vasileiadis will direct the Fair Lending Committee, and be elevated to Fairway’s Executive Team, responsible for ensuring that Fair Lending continues to be embedded in all company initiatives.

“Both Cynthia and Dana are valuable assets to Fairway and their roles will further strengthen our Compliance Management System,” said Trista Mayer, Fairway’s Chief Compliance Officer.

Vasileiadis was previously Fairway’s SVP of Legal–Fair Lending Officer. “Fairway has always been committed to the principles of fair housing and equal opportunity, and I’m thrilled to help expand Fairway’s longstanding commitment to provide financing to underserved communities,” said Vasileiadis.

“It is an honor to be part of a national lender known for its award-winning customer service and employee satisfaction,” said Unger.

Fairway’s President of Risk & Compliance Scott Fletcher said, “Fairway has been fortunate to benefit from the leadership of Cynthia and Dana, and we look forward to seeing them grow in executive roles supporting the mission of sustainable homeownership.”