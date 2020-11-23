DS5: Navigating the ‘Extremely Complicated’ World of Bankruptcy
In this week’s DS5: Inside the Industry, BK Global CEO Brad Geisen discusses the challenges his industry might face in the coming years including anticipated unemployment and bankruptcies and the potential impact on homeownership.
"Bankruptcy is extremely complicated, and for servicers that can be problematic, because a servicer likes to have a structure," Geisen said. "There really isn't a one-size-fits-all for bankruptcy ... so we have created a bankruptcy advisory council ..."
Hear more about it in this week's DS5:
Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.