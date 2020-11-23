Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: Navigating the ‘Extremely Complicated’ World of Bankruptcy
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: Navigating the ‘Extremely Complicated’ World of Bankruptcy

in Daily Dose, Featured, News, Webcasts 18 hours ago 90 Views

In this week’s DS5: Inside the Industry, BK Global CEO Brad Geisen discusses the challenges his industry might face in the coming years including anticipated unemployment and bankruptcies and the potential impact on homeownership.

"Bankruptcy is extremely complicated, and for servicers that can be problematic, because a servicer likes to have a structure," Geisen said. "There really isn't a one-size-fits-all for bankruptcy ... so we have created a bankruptcy advisory council ..."

Hear more about it in this week's DS5:

 

 

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 6

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport, out now.    Fannie Mae ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.