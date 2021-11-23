Wyndham Capital Taps New Head of Compliance

Fintech mortgage lender Wyndham Capital Mortgage has added Melissa Smith as its new SVP of Risk and Compliance.

With an industry career spanning 30-plus years, Smith most recently spent time as the Compliance Executive, SVP–Fair & Responsible Banking; Risk Evaluation and Assurance for Key Bank, where she held responsibility for the oversight of fair lending regulations, and compliance testing and monitoring across the organization.

“As we face the future of shifting compliance regulations and an always-vital need to understand and abide by these rules, we knew it was critical to have someone in this role with Melissa’s skill set and knowledge base,” said Wyndham Capital Mortgage Founder and CEO Jeff Douglas. “We are always looking toward how to improve our organization as we continue to grow, and Melissa’s joining is a great step in that direction.”

Smith will be based out of Wyndham Capital’s office in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will continue to be a part of growing its footprint not only in Charlotte, but Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Phoenix, and Dallas.

“When I look at Wyndham Capital, I see a company gaining momentum with its growth and technology,” Smith said. “From leading the way in digital lending, to embarking on new paths in retail lending, there are countless opportunities ahead and I am excited to be at the forefront of such an exciting time.”

Wyndham Capital is currently licensed in 47 states, plus Washington, D.C., and in 2020, originated more than 13,000 loans valued at more than $5.4 billion.

“Our industry obviously is highly regulated to protect the consumer,” said Wyndham Capital Mortgage President Ben Cowen. “As we scale our company, Melissa will ensure we continue to abide by and convert the red tape of regulations into a red carpet experience for our customers.”