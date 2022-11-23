Home >> Daily Dose >> Webinar Spotlight: Insights on Digital Mortgages, Due Diligence & More
Print This Post Print This Post

Webinar Spotlight: Insights on Digital Mortgages, Due Diligence & More

in Daily Dose, Default Servicing, Lending and Originations, Market Trends 16 hours ago 98 Views

The Five Star Webinar Series has ramped up in strong fashion this past year, as we've been proud to host more than a dozen webinars featuring an array of subject-matter experts and topics. As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with our families, we hope you'll find something to be thankful for as you look  back on the highlights from this year below.

January 21, 2022 - Restarting the Servicing Engine: Loss Mitigation After the Pandemic
Sponsored by Aspen Grove Solutions

Join DS News and Aspen Grove Solutions to discover how to effectively manage loss mitigation and maintain a servicing operation in a fluid industry in the post-pandemic world. Featuring these panelists:

  • John Vella, Chief Revenue Officer, Selene Finance LP
  • Marcel Bryar, Founder and Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors, LLC
  • Matt Douglas, VP, Mortgage Policy, Housing Policy Council
  • Scott Holzmeister, SVP, ServiceMac, LLC

February 16, 2022 - The Human Touch: Why the Rise of Technology Still Requires Empathy
Sponsored by Sourcepoint

Join Sourcepoint and an esteemed group of speakers to discover how taking an empathetic approach to forbearance can help smooth out challenging interactions and promote customer loyalty. Featuring these panelists:

  • John Lawrence, EVP Specialty Servicing, Selene Finance LP
  • Patrick Coon, Mortgage Industry Consultant
  • Stephen Staid, EVP of Mortgage Practice Strategy, Sourcepoint
  • Steve Schachter, EVP and Market Leader, Sourcepoint

February 17, 2022 - Construction, Capital, and a Strong Foundation for 2022
Sponsored by Granite Risk Management

Join leaders from capital and risk management service providers for a webinar discussing the world of construction lending and the current nuances affecting the construction industry. Featuring these panelists:

  • Abhishek Singh, Senior Director, Weichert Realtors Pendarvis Company
  • Bill McDonald, Director of Construction Management, Lima One Capital
  • Justin Parker, CFO, RCN Capital

March 23, 2022 - Reflections and Projections: Lessons Learned from 2021 and the Outlook for 2022
Sponsored by Radian

Learn from our panel of experts as they examine the current state of the REO industry, how 2022 is shaping up so far, and more. Featuring these panelists:

  • Andrew Oliverson, VP of REO, Homegenius
  • David Bolos, VP of Operations, Pyramid Platform, Radian
  • Jacquelyn Pardue, Head of Procurement, LoanCare
  • Robert Norrell, COO, Dakota Asset Services

March 24, 2022 - Surfing the Swell: The Return of Foreclosure Volumes
Sponsored by Altisource

As foreclosure moratoria end and volumes slowly begin to increase, industry experts discuss loss mitigation efforts, ensuring compliance, and how technology can assist. Featuring these panelists:

  • Amy Neumann, FVP, Director of Late Stage Delinquency, Default Servicing Operations, Flagstar Bank
  • David Zielesch, Director of Nationwide Foreclosure Operations, Altisource
  • John Dunnery, VP, Claims, Mr. Cooper

April 19, 2022 - Sub-Servicing: Regulations, Compliance, and Maximizing ROI
Sponsored by Selene

Join Five Star Institute and Selene Finance for a complimentary webinar where we’ll discuss the benefits of sub-servicing, how to navigate and ensure compliance with government regulations, and how to maximize ROI for all parties involved. Featuring these panelists:

  • Marcel Bryar, Founder and Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors, LLC
  • JT Grubbs, EVP of Loan Servicing, Selene
  • Candace Russell, VP, Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

May 2, 2022 - Digital Lending 2.0: Fulfilling New Customer Expectations Through Technology
Sponsored by Salesforce

Join representatives from Five Star and Salesforce to discuss the dawn of Digital Lending 2.0 amidst the current economic conditions and changing customer expectations. Featuring these panelists:

  • Jaime Becharas, Industry Go To Market Director, Mortgage Advisor, Salesforce
  • Sam Schey, EVP of Partnerships, Rocket Mortgage

May 24, 2022 - Mortgage Servicing: Increasing Control and Efficiency by Modernizing Borrower Communications Management
Sponsored by Messagepoint

Join Messagepoint to learn how to take back control of the borrower communication process to reduce cycle times and costs, control authoring and review cycles, and much more. Featuring these panelists:

  • Patrick Kehoe, EVP of Product Management, Messagepoint
  • Duwaine Thomas, Executive Consultant, Newbold Advisors LLC

June 8, 2022 - Virtual Appraisals and Their Potential to Speed Servicing Decisions and Decrease Risk
Sponsored by Incenter

Learn how servicers can leverage the new wave of mobile appraisal and inspection technology to increase their visibility into properties, scale inspections, improve the speed of decision-making and verify the condition of properties more quickly. Featuring these panelists:

  • Tom M. Piercy, Managing Director, Incenter Mortgage Advisors, President, National Enterprise Business Development, Incenter
  • Mark Walser, President, Incenter Appraisal Management

July 18, 2022 - Is 2022-23 Really the Golden Age of Mortgage Servicing?
Sponsored by Sagent

With rates spiking above 5% after record refis put most first-liens into rates at or below 4%, many say it’s the golden age of servicing. But will prepay speeds stay as low as some predict? Will cash flow continue to support MSR valuations? And what’s the role of fintech to keep consumers happy as MSRs transfer among servicers? This all-star panel will go deep on all of these questions and give servicing pros the playbook you need to win in this cycle. Featuring these panelists:

  • Dan Sogorka, President and CEO, Sagent
  • Seth Sprague, Director, Richey May
  • Jay Jones, EVP of Servicing, Mr. Cooper
  • Chris Sabbe, SVP Enterprise Sales, PHH Mortgage

August 10, 2022 - Doing Due Diligence Right: Why It’s Critical in Today’s Housing Market
Sponsored by Selene Diligence

Join Five Star and Selene Diligence for an exclusive, complimentary webinar on the topic of new origination due diligence in the mortgage market. Panelists dive into the topic by discussing why origination diligence is important, current challenges including rate increases and inflation, and how due diligence can help prevent negative impacts on the secondary market. Featuring these panelists:

  • Laura Ferris, EVP, Selene Diligence
  • Lisa Heitzmann, COO, Deephaven Mortgage
  • Mike Smeltzer, SVP for Non-QM Product, Newrez

August 31, 2022 - Up and Running: Building a Reality-Based, 50-State Loss Mit Signing Solution
Sponsored by Boston National Title

The idea of a national digital signing platform has been tantalizing mortgage servicers with promises of speedy loan modifications and happy borrowers since before COVID-19 hit. But actually building and implementing one that satisfies servicer, investor, borrower, and state requirements across all 50 states? Five Star joins with Boston National to tackle this challenging topic on how to build a national, fully digital signing platform that actually works as promised. Join us for a complimentary webinar presentation featuring subject-matter experts from Boston National Title, Escrow Tab, and Stavvy. Featuring these panelists:

  • Sean Cooke, VP, National Sales, Boston National Title
  • Shane Hartzler, Chief Strategy Officer, Stavvy
  • Brendon Weiss, Co-Founder, Escrow Tab

October 5, 2022 - Subservicing 2023: Making the Switch in a Tightening Market
Sponsored by PHH Mortgage

Hear first-hand from three industry experts about how subservicing is helping lenders & MSR owners hedge in a contracting origination market. It’s a 360-degree perspective on the subservicing industry. Featuring these panelists:

  • Donny Atkins, Director of Servicing, MLD Mortgage dba The Money Store
  • Chris Sabbe, SVP Enterprise Sales, PHH Mortgage
  • Seth Sprague, Director of Consulting Services, Richey May

November 9, 2022 - Talking About Title: Behind the Transactions
Sponsored by Selene Title

When it comes to the topic of title, attention to detail and engagement with the right partners can both streamline originations and help prevent problems later in the life of the loan. How does title facilitate risk reduction? Why is title critical in the arena of single-family rental, build-for-rent, and bulk transactions? What are the possible implications on the default side when proper due diligence isn’t done upfront? Join us for the latest installment of the Five Star Webinar series, presented by Selene Title, as we share conversation and insights with representatives of Selene Title, RCN Capital, SVN | SFR Capital Management, and Elite Commercial Closings. Featuring these panelists:

  • Kevin Beach, EVP, Selene Title
  • Jeff Cline, CEO, SVN | SFR Capital Management
  • Deborah Ordille, COO, RCN Capital
  • Felicia Watson, Corporate Counsel, Elite Commercial Closings

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has nearly 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at [email protected]
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Mortgage App Payments Rose Nearly 4% in October

The Mortgage Bankers Association has released new data showing the national median mortgage payment rose to $2,012 in October, recording a slight climb from September. Meanwhile, median asking rents increased an estimated 6.2% between Q2 and Q3 of 2022.