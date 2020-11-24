Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 8

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport, out now.

Headquarters: Roswell, GA

Contact: 214.354.1433; http://McCalla.comMcCalla.com

Leadership: Marty Stone, CEO Carl McGehee, President Adam Silver, COO

About: For over 38 years, McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, has been a leading provider of legal services to the mortgage banking industry, specializing in foreclosure, bankruptcy, litigation, REO, and eviction services throughout Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, as well as national bankruptcy and eviction platforms. McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce represents loan servicers nationwide and are members of the Legal League 100, ALFN, and the USFN with the Diamond Award for Excellence from the USFN for the past 18 years.

Year Established: 1982

Employees: 391

Additional Offices: Chicago; Hartford, CT; Iselin, NJ

Staffing Stats: 68% of employees are women, 36% are minorities

Giving Back:

Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

National Coalition of Homeless Vets

Ruth Cheatham Foundation

Toys for Tots

Wings Flights of Hope

Praise Corner:

ALFN Assure Member Award (2019)

MReport Top 25 Companies in Mortgage & Servicing (2019)

USFN Diamond Award of Excellence (19 Years)

Benefits and Perks: At McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, team members are recognized in many ways, including milestones for every five years of service, awards for going above and beyond for clients and staff, and awards for outstanding work performance. Department leaders work hard to create mentorship programs, train for future needs, and provide opportunities for growth. Teams provide educational sessions through lunch-and-learns, online classes, and in specific circumstances, educational waivers for position-related courses or certifications. Other perks include family events, quarterly office lunches with management, annual holiday events for spouses or guests, quarterly team potlucks, and more.

Headquarters: Detroit, MI

Contact: 248.853.4400; PotestivoLaw.com

Leadership: Brian A. Potestivo, President Michael Woods, EVP Megan Johnson, VP

About: Potestivo & Associates, P.C., is a recognized leader for legal solutions in the real estate finance and credit industry in the states of Michigan and Illinois. It provides services including litigation, home retention, foreclosure, title resolution, and creditor bankruptcy.

Year Established: 1990

Employees: 65

Additional Offices: Chicago; Grand Rapids, MI

Staffing Stats: 80% of employees are women, 23% are minorities

Giving Back:

Cornerstone Schools

Local Food Pantries

Supporting mental health awareness through walks

Praise Corner:

“Leaders in Law” by Lawyers Weekly

AV Rated by Martindale Hubel

Super Lawyers

Benefits and Perks: Potestivo & Associates , P.C., provides flexible work-from-home schedules for employees, as well as full medical benefits available. The firm gives monthly awards to top performers, as nominated by their peers. All team members are encouraged to learn and motivate those around them. Everyone has the opportunity to submit ideas, and they are acted upon, as well as having ample opportunities for advancement within the company. The break room includes video games and other games, and team members, when working in office, can enjoy their lunch at picnic tables by the creek behind the office. That area also includes bike paths for team members eager to get some exercise.

